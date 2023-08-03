Amit Shah likely to visit Odisha tomorrow for two days

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Odisha from Friday for two days. The Home Minister is likely to attend some government programmes during his visit to the state.

According to sources, Shah is likely to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Friday on his two-day visit to the state at around 10.40 pm by special Indian Air Force aircraft. From airport, he will head for Hotel Mayfair for night stay.

On August 5, the minister will grace the inauguration of NHAI projects at 11 am in Bhubaneswar. He is scheduled to attend a review meeting on LWE and Disaster Management with Odisha Government that will be held between 12 pm to 12.30 pm with CM Naveen Patnaik.

The BJP leader is scheduled to visit BJP State Office at 1.20 pm where he will have lunch and a meeting with senior party leaders. The meeting is scheduled from 2.05 pm to 5 pm. At 5.05 pm, he will depart for Bhubaneswar airport where he will attend a meeting at 5.20 pm. Then he will return back to Delhi in the evening.