Bhubaneswar: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, East Coast Railway has taken elaborate steps to maintain hygiene in Railway premises as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India.

To restrict the spread of COVID-19 disease, East Coast Railway is observing hygiene protocols at various Stations, Trains and circulating areas of Station and at its residential areas.

All Stations handling Shramik Special Trains are being sanitised before and after handling passengers with the help of local administration at some places. Arrangements have been made to check the health condition of the passengers at Stations when receiving and sending to their destinations.

All passengers are being checked with their temperature. Passengers are getting facilities of Hand Sanitisation through pedal operated System. Healthcare services are being provided by ECoR on short notices also, if any complaint received from Shramik Special Trains. Trains and interior of coaches are being thoroughly sanitised and cleaned regularly for maintaining hygienic travel conditions for Railway passengers.

Recently, touch free Sanitise rDispenser Machine has been installed at Bhubaneswar Station. Artificial Intelligence based Thermal Scanning Body Imaging Cameras have also been installed at various places including Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam Stations.

Divisional Railway Managers of Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair have been advised to sanitise the public movement places of Railway Station areas in view of pandemic COVID-19, so that local spread of virus will be restricted. In view of this, Divisional headquarters, Station areas, production units and headquarters at Bhubaneswar are being sanitised regularly. ECoR is taking several measures for the safety of passengers and its employees.