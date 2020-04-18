Clinic seal in Gajapati

Odisha’s Gajapati Dist Admin seals Unlicensed Clinic for Violating Lockdown norms

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gajapati: A private-run clinic was sealed in Mohana of Odisha’s Gajapati district on Saturday for allegedly operating without a valid licence and violating the rules and regulations of lockdown in view of Coronavirus.

Mohana Tehsildar Kalyani Sanghamitra Devi sealed the Biswas Clinic, located at Nilakantheswar Temple road in the town, in the presence of local health officials and police.

Sources said, the locals had lodged complaints against the owner of the clinic alleging illegal operation of the clinic and violations of the ‘social distance’ norms of the lockdown.  Following which, the administration warned  the clinic owner to shut down the clinic. However it was remain opened despite repeated warnings by the administrations.

Based on the complaints, a team of officials, led by Mohana Tehsildar,  raided the clinic today and sealed it.

It is not an isolated case of operating illegal clinic in this remote area of the district.

There are several allopathic and homeopathic clinics operating illegally in the region, locals said urging the district administration to take necessary  action in this regard.

 

 

 

