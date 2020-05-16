Mo cycle

Mo Cycle service to resume in Bhubaneswar from May 18

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to resume its “Mo Cycle” operations here in Odisha from Monday, after a gap of nearly two months since nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sources said, the riders can hire the cycle within the permissible time, which is between 7am and 6.30pm.

Although the capital city is still a red zone, Mo Cycle has been allowed to operate as to facilitate people to stay fit as they have to stay indoors most of the time due to lockdown, sources added.

Meanwhile, the CRUT has started special MoBus service within Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Khordha to facilitate the movement of incoming passengers from Airport and Railway Station here.

