Bhubaneswar : Amid the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to keep a strict eye on the habitual offenders of domestic violence.

The Chief Minister, while chairing a review meeting regarding the Covid-19 situation in the State via video conference today , directed DGP Abhay to book the habitual offenders of domestic violence and provide necessary assistance to the complainants from across the State.

He further further stated that police should ensure smooth movement of agricultural products and farming equipments across the state.

During the meeting, the the Chief Minister said, “I am pleased to see the coronavirus statistics are levelling in the State and going down. That’s a very good sign” .