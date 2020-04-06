Amid COVID-19 lockdown, fake liquor manufacturing unit busted in Odisha’s Bargarh

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bargarh: Amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha police has busted a fake liquor manufacturing unit in Bargarh district and seized large quantities of materials that were allegedly being used to make the fake liquor.

The Bargah Town police arrested two persons in this connection and forwarded them to court today.

The accused have been identified as Abinash Kumar Gupta and Satrughna Prasad Gupta.

Abinash belongs to Aurangabad district of Bihar while Satrughna hails from Palamu district of Jharkhand, police said adding that they have been staying in Bargarh and Balangir respectively for a long period of time.

Acting on a tip-off about their illegal unit at a building near Asha Kiran here, the police team led by Bargarh Town police IIC Sadanand Pujari, conducted a raid at the unit and seized labels of different brands of liquor, empty bottles, tablets, stickers and other material s worth Rs 28 lakh.

The accused were allegedly selling the fake liquor at a Dhaba, owned by Abinash, located at Atabira in the district, police said.

Fake liquor seized in bargarh

