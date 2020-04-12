2 injured in gas cylinder blast in Odiha’s Kalahandi

By Hemant Pande
Bhawanipatna: Amid the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19, a pall of gloom has descended to the locals here in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Sunday.

Two members of a family belonging to a police official sustained severe injury after an LPG cylinder exploded at their house at Ramsagar Pada here on Friday.

The injured persons have been identified as wife and son of ASI Tankadhar Jal who works at the office of SDPO here.
According to reports, the mishap occurred when the woman was changing the regulator of the cylinder.
On being informed, the local fire tenders rushed the spot and rescued the mother and son duo.

The injured duo was rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital here in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Town police started an investigation into the matter.

