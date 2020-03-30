Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 17 Odia Labourers, Cycle Their Way Back Home from West Bengal

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhadrak: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, 17 Odia labourers from West Bengal cycled  back home . The  labourers belonged from Basudevpur area of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

They started their journey on Friday and reached Basudevpur on Saturday. After their arrival, Government conducted health tests and provided them with nutritious meal.

The labourers were working in a company, which shut down due to lockdown. Finding no other way to survive the labourers returned back to Odisha.

Coronavirus lockdown has shut down many factories and businesses throughout India. The labourers working in them, were left with no other option other than travel back home. But as the public transportation services have stopped, the labourers are travelling back home via goods vehicle or walking on foot.

 

 

 

 

 

