Amid Covid-19 Lock Down Dry Fish Sellers Face Major Losses In Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhadrak: Dry fish sellers face loses worth lakhs in Dhamra area of  Bhadrak district in Odisha.

Due to Covid-19 lock down restrictions trawlers or fishing boats in Dhamra area are not allowed in the Bay of Bengal for fishing purposes. Since there is no supply of fishes from the ocean, dry fish sellers are unable to continue their business.

Many fisherman and fish sellers who depend on the ocean for their livelihood are forced to be unemployed and stay at home.

According to sources, fishing in the ocean was stopped by the Odisha government due to risk of coronavirus infection.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

