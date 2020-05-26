Odisha Waives Off User’s Fee for Public Toilets Till August 31

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday waived off the user’s fee for use of public toilets in urban areas across the State till August 31 as to prevent spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Commissioners, Executive Officers of Municipalities and NACs , Housing and Urban Development Secretary said that considering the financial strain general public should be allowed to use toilet and bathing facilities in all public toilet, community toilet and hybrid toilet including those maintained by Sulabh International and other service providing agencies till August 31.

However, the service providing agencies have been asked not to comprise the standards of hygiene in the toilet complex.

The maintenance cost of the toilet complex will be appropriately compensated by the Urban Local Bodies.

“If the outsourced agencies are not agreeable for a reasonable compensation then the agencies may be replaced by a SHG / Federation / Community Interest Group (CIG] invoking the powers vested under the Epidemic Act and other regulations in this regard,” the letter read.