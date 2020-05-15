diarrhoea breaks out in Balangir

Amid COVID-19 crisis, diarrhoea breaks out in Balangir; Over 70 affected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: Panic gripped the residents of Karuanjhar village under Deogaon block in Odisha’s Balangir district after diarrhoea broke out in the village late last night amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to reports, over 70 persons including women and children of the village have so far been suffered from diarrhoea. They have been kept at the village school and are still undergoing treatment.

One patient was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here as his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile a team of doctors from Balangir reached the village and started treating the patients. ORS and bleaching power are being distributed to the villagers.

The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Jyothirmaya Saraf said, “The consumption of polluted water might have caused the disease in the village, but the situation is under control now”.

You might also like
State

DC, 5T Secy Visit Rayagada, Ganjam & Gajapati, Oversee COVID19 Preparedness

State

Man Posing As Govt Official Held In Odisha’s Kandhamal district

State

Anganwadi, ASHA workers visit houses to identify body as newborn found dead in nullah…

State

Odisha couple commits suicide by consuming poison

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.