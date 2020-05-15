Balangir: Panic gripped the residents of Karuanjhar village under Deogaon block in Odisha’s Balangir district after diarrhoea broke out in the village late last night amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to reports, over 70 persons including women and children of the village have so far been suffered from diarrhoea. They have been kept at the village school and are still undergoing treatment.

One patient was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here as his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile a team of doctors from Balangir reached the village and started treating the patients. ORS and bleaching power are being distributed to the villagers.

The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Jyothirmaya Saraf said, “The consumption of polluted water might have caused the disease in the village, but the situation is under control now”.