Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (file Pic)

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the state.

Pradhan took Twitter route to urge the Chief Minister to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state for the benefit of the people to further strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

 

The Union Minster also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to cover the deadly COVID19 infection under  the Ayushman Bharat scheme .

 

Earlier the Petroleum Minister and other Union Ministers had urged the Odisha govt several times to implement   Ayushman Bharat scheme but  the Naveen  government had rejected the proposal, saying that it is implementing the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana for the people.

So far, two foreign-returned persons have been infected with deadly Coronavirus in the state. They are currently hospitalised at the Capital Hospital and AIIMS here. Their condition is reportedly stable.

