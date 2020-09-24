America’s Got Talent 2020 winner is Brandon Leake; India’s ‘Bad Salsa’ of India was in the race

Spoken word artist Brandon Leake is the winner of America’s Got Talent 2020. Brandon Leake was declared the winner among the ten finalists. Singing duo Broken Roots was declared as the runners-up of America’s Got Talent 2020.

Cristina Rae was placed in the third position while Roberta Battaglia got the fourth place in the grand finale of AGT 2020.

The America’s Got Talent 2020 results revealed that aerialist Alan Silva was placed in the fifth position during the final.

Indian salsa dancing duo ‘Bad Salsa’ Sonali Majumdar and Maraju Sumanth was in the final of the America’s Got Talent Season 15.

The winner was chosen based on the public votes.

Here’s the list of the top ten acts which had made it to the final of the America’s Got Talent Season 15.