America's Got Talent 2020 Winner is Brandon Leake

America’s Got Talent 2020 winner is Brandon Leake; India’s ‘Bad Salsa’ of India was in the race

By Subadh Naik

Spoken word artist Brandon Leake is the winner of America’s Got Talent 2020. Brandon Leake was declared the winner among the ten finalists. Singing duo Broken Roots was declared as the runners-up of America’s Got Talent 2020.

Cristina Rae was placed in the third position while Roberta Battaglia got the fourth place in the grand finale of AGT 2020.

The America’s Got Talent 2020 results revealed that aerialist Alan Silva was placed in the fifth position during the final.

Indian salsa dancing duo ‘Bad Salsa’ Sonali Majumdar and Maraju Sumanth was in the final of the America’s Got Talent Season 15.

Related News

America’s Got Talent Final 2020: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India…

‘Bad Salsa’ of India enters finale of America’s Got…

America’s Got Talent Season 15: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India…

The winner was chosen based on the public votes.

Here’s the list of the top ten acts which had made it to the final of the America’s Got Talent Season 15.

  1. Roberta Battaglia
  2. Archie Williams
  3. Broken Roots
  4. Brandon Leake
  5. Alan Silva
  6. Cristina Rae
  7. Daneliya Tuleshova
  8. Bello Sisters
  9. Kenadi Dodds
  10. Bad Salsa
You might also like
State

COVID Week To Be Observed In This District Of Odisha

Business

Gold Prices Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

Nation

Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Surat Plant After 3 blasts, No Casualties Reported

State

EPFO gives relief to private employees from September 30, benefits of new pension…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7