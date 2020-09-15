Amendment Of The Odisha Local Fund Audit Act, 1948 Approved By The State Cabinet

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Under the provisions of the Odisha Local Fund Audit Act, 1948, difficulties were faced to physically serve the Surcharge notices and orders on the delinquent Officer(s) in time since it was not always possible.

The Officials concerned as the Officers/Officials get transferred quite often. For this, the surcharge proceedings could not be finalized expeditiously.

Keeping the above mentioned disadvantages in view, the Odisha Local Fund Audit Act, 1948 has been amended to include electronic mode of service of surcharge notices and orders on the delinquent govt. officers / officials by making the notices and orders etc.

The notices will now be available on the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) portal of the State Government in addition to the existing manual modes of service.

