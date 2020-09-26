Bhadrak: As many as four persons, including a patient, were injured after an ambulance overturned near at Rahanja Chhak on NH-16 in Bhadrak today in the wee hours of the morning.

According to sources, Bhabasankar Mishra of Bhograi block Nahra area in ​​Balasore district was returning home from Cuttack after medical check-up. On their way home, the driver of the ambulance lost control over the wheel following which the ambulance turned turle,leaving all injured.

The driver fled from the spot.

The injured has been identified as Sushant Mishra, Sumanth Mishra and Shantilata.

Later the fire personnel reached the spot and they immediately rushed them to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.