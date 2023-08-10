Ambulance narrowly escapes after being hit by train in Rayagada, see details

Rayagada: An ambulance had a narrow escape after being hit by the Tapaswini Express passenger train in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Thursday.

According to reports, the ambulance was passing the railway level crossing at Brundabadi village under Bissamcuttack Tehsil of the district. Unfortunately, it got stranded on the middle of the rail track due to some technical glitches and did not get started despite repeated efforts by the driver. It was on its way to Brundabadi to bring a patient to the hospital.

In the meantime, the Tapaswini Express passenger train, which was going towards Sambalpur from Rayagada, was approaching the spot. On seeing the ambulance on the track, the loco pilot applied the break with the aim to stop the train. However, it hit the ambulance slightly.

Though, the ambulance turned turtle after being hit by the train, no loss of life or major damage to the property was reported as even the driver of the ambulance had jumped off the vehicle to save himself.

Some locals rushed to the spot and cleared to track following which the Tapaswini Express passenger train left for its destination. Currently, it is running 20 minutes late than the scheduled time.

It is said that a major accident was averted due to the presence of mind of the loco pilot.