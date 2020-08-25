Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby died after few minutes of its birth as the ambulance has to stop halfway and was unable to reach Jorkula village under Bari block in Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to sources, an ambulance was called for the wife of Prasant Malik, a resident of Jorakul village, after she developed labour pain. But the emergency vehicle stopped halfway to the village as the road ahead was in very poor condition.

Thus, finding no other choice, the family members of the pregnant lady carried her on a stretcher to the ambulance. However, the pregnant lady gave birth to a baby while being taken to the ambulance. Unfortunately, the newborn died after a few minutes of delivery.

Later the lady was shifted to the hospital in the ambulance as her condition was critical.

The locals demanded a proper road to their village as such kind of incidents continue to happen in the area.