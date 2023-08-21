Ambulance driver carries pregnant woman on shoulder in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: In a heartwarming incident, an ambulance driver was seen carrying a pregnant woman to the hospital on his shoulder. The incident took place near Bonda hills in Khairaput block of Malkangiri.

The ambulance driver has been identified Naresh Sardar. The woman was been identified as Sukri Krishani, resident of Kichapada village of Mudulipada Tehsil of Khairaput block.

Reportedly, Sukri’s husband had called for an ambulance after her labor pain started. However, due to the poor conditions of the road, the ambulance had to stop at a distance of about eight kilometers from their house.

It was then Naresh carried Sukri on his shoulders from her house to the ambulance. The woman was then carried to a health center in Malkangiri.