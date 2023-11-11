Ambulance delay leads to death of patient in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Anandpur: In a tragic incident, an elderly man lost his life after an ambulance failed to reach the spot on time. The incident took place in Anandpur of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

Reportedly, the family of the ailing waited for the arrival of the ambulance for about four hours. The deceased has been identified as Baajia Patra of Bankhidi village in Anandpur. Patra was earlier admitted to a hospital in Anandpur. From there, the doctors referred him to a hospital in Cuttack after preliminary tests.

After this, the family requested an ambulance. However, the hospital staff advised the family to arrange a private vehicle for transfer, stating the unavailability of ambulances, according to reliable reports.

The private vehicle could not be arranged by the family due to financial constraints. Despite their efforts, they were unable to arrange a vehicle for the transfer. Ultimately, the patient passed away five hours later.

