Ambulance carrying patients meets with accident; 1 killed, 3 critical in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: A woman was killed while three others sustained serious injuries after the ambulance carrying them met with an accident in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Saturday.

The emergency vehicle reportedly met with an accident on NH-16 near Panikoili of district. The Ambulance was on its way to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack from Balasore when the road mishap took place.

While the woman died on the spot, three others received grievous injuries following the accident.

The injured were initially admitted at Jajpur District Headquarter Hospital and later they were shifted to SCB Medical after their condition deteriorated further.

Panikoili police have initiated a probe into the case. They are trying to find out under what circumstances the ambulance met with the accident.

