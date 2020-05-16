Ambulance carrying body of a migrant worker stopped from entering Odisha

Ambulance carrying body of a migrant worker stopped from entering Odisha; forced to cover 200 km more

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: An ambulance carrying the body of a migrant worker had to cover a distance of around 200 more km to reach Serapali village under Malkangiri police limits in Odisha on Saturday after it was not allowed to enter in the state by the security personnel deployed at Motu check post late last night.

According reports, 16-year-old Basudev Kurami of Serapali had been to Hyderabad in search of job. However he fell ill and died of fever on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Telangana government however arranged an ambulance to take the body of Kurami from Hyderabad to Searapalli in Malkangiri.

The ambulance driver said that they reached Motu check post at around 1 am last night but the security personnel didn’t allow to proceed further citing unavailability of required permission.

Later, the driver took another route and entered Malkangiri through Chitrakonda side covering an additional distance of around 200 km to reach Serapali village.

Ambulance carrying body of a migrant worker stopped from entering Odisha

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the incident.

Former MP and Congress leader Pradeep Majhi blamed the district administration for the ill treatment to the body of a poor migrant worker  and demanded a probe into the matter. Pradeep Majhi

 

You might also like
State

Woman attempts to immolate self, her two sons over family feud in Odisha’s Kendrapara

State

Man travels from Jajpur to Baripada on foot carrying sons on sling during lock down

State

Bottling units to resume production in Odisha to cater possible heavy demands of…

State

Met issues thunderstorm & lightning warning for 13 district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.