Ambulance carrying body of a migrant worker stopped from entering Odisha; forced to cover 200 km more

Ambulance carrying body of a migrant worker stopped from entering Odisha; forced to cover 200 km more

Malkangiri: An ambulance carrying the body of a migrant worker had to cover a distance of around 200 more km to reach Serapali village under Malkangiri police limits in Odisha on Saturday after it was not allowed to enter in the state by the security personnel deployed at Motu check post late last night.

According reports, 16-year-old Basudev Kurami of Serapali had been to Hyderabad in search of job. However he fell ill and died of fever on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Telangana government however arranged an ambulance to take the body of Kurami from Hyderabad to Searapalli in Malkangiri.

The ambulance driver said that they reached Motu check post at around 1 am last night but the security personnel didn’t allow to proceed further citing unavailability of required permission.

Later, the driver took another route and entered Malkangiri through Chitrakonda side covering an additional distance of around 200 km to reach Serapali village.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the incident.

Former MP and Congress leader Pradeep Majhi blamed the district administration for the ill treatment to the body of a poor migrant worker and demanded a probe into the matter.