Bhubaneswar: An ambulance lost control and rode on to the divider.

The incident took place at Telengapentha, in front of the Toyota motors showroom on Cuttack- Bhubaneswar highway.

Luckily no one has been hurt in the accident

The exact reason of the accident is yet to be known.

The police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Onlookers say the driver might have dozed off.