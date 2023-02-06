Ambulance accident in Odisha, 5 critical

Bhadrak: In a tragic accident, an ambulance met with an accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday morning, said reliable reports.

The ambulance allegedly dashed against a dumper truck in an accident that took place near Bhadrak Bhandaripokhari Police Station, National Highway No. 16, Achuapada.

According to reliable reports, as many as five (5) people have been seriously injured in the accident.

It is worth mentioning that, while taking a patient from Balasore to Cuttack, the ambulance broke down and hit a stationary dumper from behind.

Reportedly, as many as two people have been shifted to Jajpur district headquarter hospital (DHH), while three people are being treated in Bhadrak district headquarter hospital (DHH).

Further details awaited as to the identity of the injured persons. The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.