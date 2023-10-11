Ambulance accident in Keonjhar of Odisha, 2 critical

Keonjhar: In a tragic truck – ambulance accident in Keonjhar district of Odisha, two people are said to be critical on Wednesday.

According to reliable reports, a state-of-the-art ambulance hit an iron laden truck from behind near Ghatgaon police station in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

As a result, the ambulance was crushed. The ambulance driver and another employee have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition.

Reports say that late at night on Tuesday, the ambulance was returning from Keonjhar after droping a patient from a village near Dhenikot in Keonjhar district headquarter hospital.

It was reported that the accident took place at this time, the driver was allegedly feeling drowsy and he rammed into the truck.

On the other hand it is worth mentioning that, the police reached the spot of the ambulance accident in Keonjhar, seized the ambulance and started an investigation.