 Amber saree showroom sealed in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Raja festival, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the Amber saree showroom at Janapath here in Odisha  for violating social distancing protocol and other COVID-19 guidelines.

The decision was taken after huge rush was seen for shopping at the garment showroom, officials said.

The BMC also requested the people to shop in a lean period, avoid gathering and maintain social distancing.

The Corporation also appealed the people to wear face mask whenever they step out of their homes to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

 

To date, as many as 3386 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, among which nine persons have lost their lives. As many as 2282 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state taking  to the active cases to 1092.

