Bhubaneswar: ‘Ama Pathaagaara’, aims to re-ignite the library movement in the state and was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

This drive was launched at an event and was hosted by Barsha Priyadarshini.

It was attended by several dignitaries, including Dash Benhur, eminent writer, Dr. Sanghamitra Mishra, eminent writer, Banoj Tripathy, publisher, Pakhighar, and Bijaya Malla, eminent lyricist and writer, who consented to give their blessings for its success.

Actor and activist Barsha Priyadarshini, is trying to re-ignite the library movement pioneered by Dasia Aja, through the initiative ‘Ama Pathaagaara’.

As part of the above initiative, Varsha donated two cabinets of books – ranging from school textbooks and reference books to famed novels and biographies, collected from willing donors, to the children at Jeevan Jyoti Ashram, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, earlier in the day on Wednesday.

The actress has also decided to collect books and magazines from enthusiastic donors across the state and beyond, and donate them to needy children all over the state.

Dileswari Dharua, hailing from Phuljharan village in Balangir, was felicitated in the event. She won acclaim from across the country due to her selfless efforts to teach the children of her village during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that they did not lag behind due to the temporary shutdown of the government school in the village.