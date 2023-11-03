‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ Scheme launched in Kalahandi & Nabarangpur

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme now extended to Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched it in these two districts.

Patnaik, who launched the scheme through video conference, said it will strengthen the infrastructure with focus on every village and every Panchayat in the state.

The CM sanctioned Rs 155 cr for five Assembly constituencies in Kalahandi. These constituencies are – Junagarh, Lanjigarh, Narla, Dharmagada, Bhawanipatna. The funds will be utilised to undertake 4678 projects in310 gram panchayats of 13 blocks.

Similarly, Rs 94.50 crore has been sanctioned for four constituencies (Dabugaan, Nabarangpur, Umerkote, Jharigaan) in Nabarangpur district for execution of 2,942 development projects.

Under the scheme, every Panchayat will get Rs 50 lakh for the development of digital infrastructure, strengthening of Odia culture and conservation of Jagannath culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said the main objective of the scheme is to develop digital infrastructure in villages. The villagers will get internet and banking services. Science Park, skill development centres will be set up and the villages would become work hub, the CM added.

Patnaik further said the primary schools of villages would be roped in this programme.

It would bring a lot of opportunities for youths, women, and students and further brighten the identity of Odisha as a modern, progressive, empowered, and cultured state.

The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of all for the successful implementation of the programme.

People in five Assembly constituencies of Kalahandi and four constituencies of Nabarangpur were present on the occasion.

Nabin Odisha and 5T chairman VK Pandian, who coordinated the event, said that the program has created enthusiasm among the people.

Pandian said that the chief minister has started a new era of transformation in Odisha in his fifth term. He has presented five gifts to the women. These are —meal for Rs 5, Rs 5,000 assistance to pregnant women under Mamata Yojana, travel for Rs 5 in LAccMI bus, interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh to Mission Shakti members and health insurance of more Rs 5 lakh for women under BSKY.