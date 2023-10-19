‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme launched in Cuttack and Kendrapara districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme in Cuttack and Kendrapara districts to strengthen the infrastructure for building a new Odisha, an empowered Odisha.

Patnaik launched the scheme in these two districts through the virtual mode from Bhubaneswar on the fourth day of the program today. Each panchayat of these districts will get Rs 50 lakh.

According to reports, Rs 186.50 crore has been sanctioned for eight constituencies of Cuttack district. These constituencies are Baramba, Choudwar-Cuttack, Banki, Athagarh, Niali, Cuttack Sadar, Salipur and Mahanga. As many as 5,351 projects will be implemented in 373 gram panchayats in these constituencies.

Similarly, Rs 124.50 crore has been sanctioned for five constituencies of Kendrapara district. These constituencies are Mahakalpara, Kendrapara, Patkura, Rajnagar, and Aul. As many as 3353 projects will be implemented in 249 gram panchayats.

Under this programme, the cultural base of Odisha will be strengthened through the promotion of Jagannath culture in every panchayat, development of every place of worship in addition to the development of digital infrastructure. This will be the base for building an aspirational Odisha. From our strong cultural foundation to reach the vast horizon of modern science, new Odisha will spread its wings further and reach new heights and we shall build new Odisha, Nabin Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister pointed out that development of digital infrastructure in villages is one of the objectives of this scheme.He said that villages will get internet connectivity, science parks, skill development centres, works hub and banking facilities.

“Primary schools will be also included in this scheme. It will bring immense opportunities to our youths, women, farmers and students and will further brighten the identity of Odisha as a modern, strong, progressive and culturally aware state,” he added.

Chief Minister said that development of all villages is our goal. Culture will be protected and modernity will be developed in villages. Everyone in the village will be guaranteed education and health. Developed village will be the identity of modern Odisha, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha is the land of Jagannath. Universal love, peace, harmony, equality and service is the message of Jagannath culture. Irrespective of caste, religion, community, it has made everyone its own.

“Under Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme Jagannath culture will be preserved in every village.Every place of worship will be developed. Heritage sites will be preserved. Preservation and protection of these cultural and heritage sites is essential for our future generations,” the Chief Minister stated.

He sought everyone’s cooperation for the successful implementation of Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme while expressing that it will strengthen our infrastructure for an aspirational Odisha.

There was large public participation in the programmes organised at the eight constituencies of Cuttack district and five constituencies of Kendrapara district for today’s programme.

While coordinating the programme 5T Secretary VK Pandian said that the transformation work has created excitement among the people.

Ministers Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pratap Keshari Deb, and Ranendra Pratap Swain; MLAs Sashi Bhusan Behera, Sabitri Agarwal, Dhrub Charan Sahoo, Debi Prasad Mishra, Souvic Biswal, Debi Ranjan Tripathi, Dr Pramod Mallick, Chandra Sarathi Behera, Prasanta Behera, Pratap Jena; Zilla Parishad presidents; members; Block Chairman, local sarpanches and others participated in this programme through the virtual mode and expressed that a new era of development has commenced in the villages.

They said that in the last 23 years, continuous development is going on in Odisha under the leadership and direction of the Chief Minister. Today, development has reached all the people of Odisha. Everyone opined that the development programme of the Chief Minister has had some effect on every people of the state. They said that due to the visit of the 5T Secretary, the development in the district has improved and the problems that have been pending for many days have been resolved.

Participating in the programme 5T Secretary VK Pandian said that through ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme Odisha’s villages will become development centres.

Village people will no longer have to depend on the city. Pandian informed about the projects approved by the Chief Minister for various regions after his visit. Keeping in view the projects proposed by the people and its necessity the Chief Minister has sanctioned funds under Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha scheme.

Pandian informed that the Chief Minister has sanctioned funds for all the districts in the special assistance programme on the basis of public grievance hearing along with the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme.

Pandian said that the Sikkim ryots of Kendrapada district will be given land pattas soon. This will benefit 50,000 families of the district. Their long-standing problems will be solved, he added.

