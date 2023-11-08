Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha Scheme launched in 3 more districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme in three more districts of the State namely- Sundergarh, Dhenkanal and Boudh districts.

While launching the scheme, Patnaik granted Rs 139.50 crore for six constituencies of the district like Sundergarh, Talsara, Birmitrapur, Raghunathpalli, Rajgangpur and Bonai in Sundergarh. As many as 3,016 projects will be undertaken in 279 gram panchayats of 17 blocks of these constituencies.

Likewise, Rs 106 crore was granted for Dhenkanal, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Hindol assembly constituencies of Dhenkanal district. A total of 3053 projects in eight blocks of the district will be executed under the project.

Similarly, CM sanctioned Rs 34.50 crore for Boudh and Kantamal constituencies of Boudh district. As many as 1,159 projects will be undertaken in 699 gram panchayats of three blocks of these constituencies.

Nabin Odisha and 5T chairman VK Pandian, Minister Sharada Prasad Nayak, Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Minister Pritiranjan Ghadai, Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat, MLA Subrata Tarai, MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, MLA Dr. Nrusingha Charan Sahu, MP Mahesh Sahoo, MLA Mahidhar Rana, Zilla Parishad chairman and ZP members, Block Chairman, local sarpanchs also attended the event virtually.

