Allu Arjun to reach Odisha soon to begin shooting of Pushpa 2 in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: South Superstar Allu Arjun will visit Odisha soon. The stylish start is all set to being the shooting of Pushpa 2 in Malkangiri district soon.

Some members of team of Pushpa 2 including the Mythri Movie Makers Producers have been visiting different places to finalise the shooting locations.

According to reports, shooting of the movie will be held at Chitrakonda Block, Swabhimaan Anchal, spillway Under-construction Bridge and hanging bridge, and Saptadhara of the district.

The production team also is said to have brought some red sandalwoods for the shooing of the movie, which resembles the Karnataka sandalwood don ‘Veerappan’s life story.

Heavy security arrangement have been made on the shooting locations people in huge number rush to have the glance of the shooting. The news of Allu Arjun’s possible visit has created a ripple of excitement among the people and fans of the actor.

Some actors from the Odia film industry also have been given the opportunity for acting in the most anticipated movie sequel of the year.