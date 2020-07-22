Alliance Air To Operate Flights To More Regional destinations From July 24

Bhubaneswar: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited is all set to connect more regional destinations on the Aviation map from 24th July 2020 onwards.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion, Abhijit satpathy, Station Manager of Alliance Air Aviation Limited, Jharsuguda intimated on Wednesday.

Here is the detail information:

Kolkata to Bhubaneshwar via Jharsuguda

On all days of the week, Flight 9I 745 will depart from Kolkata at 0645hrs and arrive in Jharsuguda at 0805hrs further departing from Jharsuguda at 0835hrs and arrivein Bhubaneshwar at 0950hrs.

Bhubaneshwar to Raipur via Jharsuguda.

On all days of the week, Flight 9I 748 will depart from Bhubaneshwar at 1020hrs and arrive in Jharsuguda at 1110hrs further departing from Jharsuguda at 1135hrs and arrive in Raipur at 1225hrs.

Raipur to Kolkata via Jharsuguda.

On all days of the week, Flight 9I 746 will depart from Raipur at 1250hrs and arrive in Jharsuguda at 1345hrs further departing from Jharsuguda at 1410hrs and arrive in Kolkata at 1535hrs.