Bhubaneswar: A middle-aged man, who was suspected to be a robber, was tied to a pole and thrashed black and blue in public at Samantrapur Maruti Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, locals caught the men lurking around after looting money from a house in Maruti Nagar area. On being alerted, Dhauli police reached the spot and rescued the man from the public.

Locals tied him up to a pole and thrashed him with sticks.

Further reports to follow.