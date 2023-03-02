Alleged medical negligence in Bhadrak leads to death of student

Bhadrak: A student has allegedly lost his life due to a case of medical negligence in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The student’s life lost allegedly due to a wrong injection. The family beat up the doctor, alleging that the student’s death was due to medical negligence.

The incident took place in the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). Post the incident, an agitation has been see in the hospital.

According to the information available, the deceased student has been identified as Shubhendu Raut and was suffering from cold and fever. The family took him to a private clinic for treatment. After the doctor gave the injection, the student fell unconscious.

He was then immediately shifted to the Bhadrak DHH, where he was declared brought dead. However, there was tension in the medical center due to the death.

The Bhadrak town police reached the DHH after the the news of the agitation and tried to explain to the family members. But the relatives of the deceased student continued the protest by shouting slogans in front of the doctor’s private clinic and his house.