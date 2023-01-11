Alleged medical negligence in Balasore, newborn dies

Bhubaneswar: There has been a major uproar over the death of the newborn in Balasore district of Odisha. It is alleged that the death of the newborn girl was due to medical negligence.

The family has alleged that the baby girl died due to the negligence of doctors and nurses at Durga Nursing Home situated in Chidiyapolo area of Balasore.

The family of the dead baby girl sat in front of the gate of the nursing home throughout the night, said reliable reports.

According to information provided, Ansan Behera of Nilgiri Block Shyam Sundarpur area admitted his daughter to Durga Nursing Home for delivery. A baby girl was born 4 days ago. The baby was healthy at birth.

The baby was crying a lot yesterday the family informed the nurses and doctors. However, even after repeated calls from the family, no nurse or doctor attended the child. Finally, the family has alleged that the baby girl died.

The Sahadev Khunta police reached the spot and explained to the family and the investigation is underway.