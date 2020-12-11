Alleged Human Sacrifice For Construction Of Bridge In Odisha, 1 Arrested

Mayurbhanj: Tension prevailed in Kalabadia NH-18 as villagers alleged that a construction worker was planning a human sacrifice attempt for the construction of the gola bridge in Bangiriposhi block of Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

As per reports, the bridge was being constructed by the E-5 Infrastructure Private Limited company of Haryana. The company was also building bridge at Kuliana.

The Kalabadia villagers has alleged that the construction workers of the company were planning to sacrifice four little children for the construction of the bridge.

This incident has enraged the villagers and tension in the area. The Kalabadia committee members and the villagers filed a complaint on this matter in the police station. They alleged that the company workers were planning to kill the innocent children in their complaint and demanded the police to take action.

After being informed, DSP Jadunath Jena reached the spot with Police Officer Dayanidhi Das and had a conversation with the enraged crowd.

Later arrested one 60-year-old worker from Haryana named Jay Bhagaban in connection with the case.

The accused has been court-forwarded and further investigation is on.