Keonjhar: A horrifying incident has taken place which has scared the locals of Fakirpur village in Bangala Sahi under Anandpur sub-division of Keonjhar district in Odisha on Monday night.

A few items in the house of Niranjan Chand of the village suspiciously caught fire on Monday night mysteriously.

According to reports, Niranjan’s youngest daughter was taken to hospital due to her poor health condition. After they returned back, a sudden fire caught her saree at 9 pm in the night.

Soon after the family members managed to extinguish the fire, the curtains and other household items of the house caught fire on its own.

The ultimate height was reached when the puja room on the terrace caught fire today in the morning again in which all the items were reduced to ashes.

This shocked the residents of the house and they were at their wits end.

The family members and locals have informed the police and is investigating into the matter.