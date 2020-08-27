Bhubaneswar: In an interesting development to the much talked about death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an alleged Bhubaneswar link has come to light.

The chats have revealed discussions on the best quality ‘weed’ or ganja being available in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

In one of the WhatsApp chats with Simone Khambatta on March 17 2017, Rhea said Bhubaneswar is the scene and best weed is available in the city.

The WhatsApp chat details were in possession of a private TV channel.

The chat messages were reportedly exchanged in March 2017:

WhatsApp Chat 1: Rhea-Gaurav Arya chat

‘You have MD?’

WhatsApp Chat 2:

‘Chim, you back?’ Simone Khambatta (Rhea’s friend) to Rhea

‘Dude, Bubaneswar is the scene,’ Rhea to Simone

‘Best weed ever,’ Rhea to Simone.

WhatsApp Chat 3: Rhea- Dipesh Sawant chat

‘Getting Green for Rs 5,000 1 bag.’

WhatsApp Chat 4: Rhea- Samuel Miranda chat

‘Can you send the PIN of small card and we can change PIN on netbanking na’, Rhea to Miranda

WhatsApp Chat 5: Rhea- Samuel Miranda chat

‘Hi, can you give Dipesh Rs 17,000 for 2 bags of weed? 1 for us & another for him & he will transfer it to us’, Miranda to Rhea.

Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered an NDPS case against Rhea and two others on the basis of a request made by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the drug angle in the death case.

The move comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to the NCB to look into the drug angle in the case.