Allegations of sanitation worker being sexually abused in Cuttack

Cuttack: There have been shocking allegations of a woman sanitation worker of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack being sexually abused.

Reports say that, the woman has alleged that she was sexually abused by another employee of SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. The rape had allegedly taken place in a hostel.

According to reports, the complainant was working with a private cleaning company. The woman was allegedly raped last week.

The woman filed a written complaint at the Manglabag police station. After the complaint, the Manglabag police station has registered a case.

The police have filed a case under section 376, 294 and 506. The police have started the investigation of the incident.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has sealed the hotel in which allegedly a staff had raped a girl on April 21, 2023.

Earlier on April 22, 2023 the manager of the hotel was arrested for allegedly raping a girl in the hotel in Madhupatna area of Cuttack. The incident came to light after the girl filed a complaint with Madhupatna police station.

As per reports, the girl is from outside Odisha and was raped in one of the hotel rooms. The girl along with some friends had come to celebrate birthday party in the hotel and had booked two rooms.

When she was alone in the room, the hotel manager allegedly raped her.

After knowing about the matter, the victim’s relatives lodged a complaint at the Madhupatna police Station. After getting the complaint Madhupatna Police swung into action to find out involvement of other persons in this case.