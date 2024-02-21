Allegations of misbehavior towards foreigner in Bhubaneswar, details here

Bhubaneswar: When a foreigner was arrested on charges of misbehavior, Lingaraj temple sevayat was arrested, said reports on Wednesday. The name of the arrested accused is known to be Kundan Mohapatra.

It is worth mentioning that according to reports, outside the north door of the Lingaraj Temple, the sevayat misbehaved with the foreigners.

The foreigner lodged a complaint with the Lingaraj police station. Then the police immediately jumped into action and arrested Kundan Mohapatra. Sections 354, 354A of the IPC have been booked against the accused.

Detailed reports awaited.