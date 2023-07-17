Allegations against mother-in-law in Bhubaneswar, see details here

Bhubaneswar: In the case of the serious allegations against the mother-in-law in Bhubaneswar, the woman has completely denied the allegations.

The mother-in-law identified as Joti Kar has refuted the claims of her daughter-in-law. She has further alleged that the daughter-in-law is a member of a fraud gang and that she has managed to coax her son against the entire family.

Reports say Joti has further added that, if the allegations were true why did she complain after such a long time of being married. She further said that the allegations of her daughter-in-law are completely baseless. She has never blackmailed anyone and has never indulged in these unethical practices.

Detailed reports awaited in this regard.