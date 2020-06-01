All you need to know about night curfew relaxation in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday announced that night curfew between 7 PM and 5 AM will be in force till the end of June 2020 across the State. However, it has been relaxed for some people in Bhubaneswar.

The Commissionerate Police, in its Twitter handle informed that prohibitory order has been issued under section 144 CrPC in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate from 7 PM to 5 AM. The order will remain in force till June 30 . During the time only essential movements will be allowed.

The city police further informed that people those who are landing in Bhubaneswar by flight or train or taking flight and train are permitted to travel during night curfew between 7 PM to 5 AM by showing their flight/train tickets.

Commissionerate Police also said that same relaxation is applicable for those taking buses. Besides, all the goods vehicles will be permitted for their movement.