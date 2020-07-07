Ganjam Shut down

All urban areas in Ganjam district to be shut down for 5 days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: All the urban areas of Ganjam district in Odisha will be shut down in between July 9 and July 13, 2020, announced the district Collector on Tuesday.

The ‘Shut down’ will be in force in one Municipal area and 16 NACs. As per the announcement, restrictions have been imposed in Berhampur city, Hinjilicut NAC. Apart from Berhampur Municipal Corporation Even 5 block head quarters such as in Jagannathprasad, Sanakhemundi, Dharakote, Patrapur, Sheragada will be in shut down.

You might also like
State

Syllabus for students to be rationalised up to 30%: HRD Minister

State

217 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

State

34 more residents of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar test positive for Coronavirus

State

Tech Mahindra office building in Bhubaneswar sealed as 7 staffs test positive for…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.