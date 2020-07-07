All urban areas in Ganjam district to be shut down for 5 days

All urban areas in Ganjam district to be shut down for 5 days

Berhampur: All the urban areas of Ganjam district in Odisha will be shut down in between July 9 and July 13, 2020, announced the district Collector on Tuesday.

Health screening will be done in all NACs, Hinjilicut municipality, All Block headquarters and BeMC from 9th July to 13 July. For this purpose above area will be shutdown for 9th July to 13th July. Essential services like goods, agriculture and health will remain in continue. — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) July 7, 2020

The ‘Shut down’ will be in force in one Municipal area and 16 NACs. As per the announcement, restrictions have been imposed in Berhampur city, Hinjilicut NAC. Apart from Berhampur Municipal Corporation Even 5 block head quarters such as in Jagannathprasad, Sanakhemundi, Dharakote, Patrapur, Sheragada will be in shut down.