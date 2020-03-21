All towns, villages of 5 Odisha districts to be Locked down from March 22-29

All towns, villages of 5 Odisha districts to be Locked down from March 22-29

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has taken a big and bold step to prevent the ever increasing coronavirus. Five districts of Odisha have been ordered to lock down these districts – Khordha, Cuttack, Angul, Ganjam and Kendrapara.

Besides the lock down in these five districts, where both, all the towns and villages will be under this order, 8 other towns have also been ordered to be locked down. These towns are: Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Road and Jajpur Town.

Tenure of the lock down will start from 7 AM of March 22 Sunday to 9 PM of March 29, 2020.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik urged people of Odisha to obey the above restriction that has been imposed keeping in view the uncontrollable situation arose due to coronavirus outbreak.

As per reports, the lock down has been ordered for these five districts as these five districts have the highest number of people who have recently returned from corona affected foreign countries.