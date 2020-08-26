All Time High Of 3371 Covid Cases In Odisha, Tally Crosses 87k Mark

All Time High Of 3371 Covid Cases In Odisha, Tally Crosses 87k Mark

Bhubaneswar: As many as 3371 tested Covid positive in Odisha in the past 24 hours, the details were shared by the information and public relations department on Wednesday.

When 2053 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 1318 were local contacts. Khurda records highest spike at 547 positives.

The Covid tally reached 87,602 in the state with detection of the new cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 63

2. Balasore: 98

3. Bargarh: 98

4. Bhadrak: 114

5. Balangir: 76

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 357

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 41

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 95

13. Jajpur: 173

14. Jharsuguda: 93

15. Kalahandi: 28

16. Kandhamal: 41

17. Kendrapada: 76

18. Keonjhar: 74

19. Khurda: 547

20. Koraput: 91

21. Malkangiri: 134

22. Mayurbhanj: 92

23. Nawarangpur: 65

24. Nayagarh: 171

25. Nuapada: 15

26. Puri: 144

27. Rayagada: 146

28. Sambalpur: 107

29. Sonepur: 3

30. Sundargarh: 154