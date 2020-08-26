covid cases in odisha
All Time High Of 3371 Covid Cases In Odisha, Tally Crosses 87k Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 3371 tested Covid positive in Odisha in the past 24 hours, the details were shared by the information and public relations department on Wednesday.

When 2053 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 1318 were local contacts. Khurda records highest spike at 547 positives.

The Covid tally reached 87,602  in the state with detection of the new cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 63
2. Balasore: 98
3. Bargarh: 98
4. Bhadrak: 114
5. Balangir: 76
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 357
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 41
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 95
13. Jajpur: 173
14. Jharsuguda: 93
15. Kalahandi: 28
16. Kandhamal: 41
17. Kendrapada: 76
18. Keonjhar: 74
19. Khurda: 547
20. Koraput: 91
21. Malkangiri: 134
22. Mayurbhanj: 92
23. Nawarangpur: 65
24. Nayagarh: 171
25. Nuapada: 15
26. Puri: 144
27. Rayagada: 146
28. Sambalpur: 107
29. Sonepur: 3
30. Sundargarh: 154

