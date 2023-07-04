All the +2 and degree colleges in Subarnapur district to be Transformed under 5T initiatives

Subarnapur: As per the direction of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V K Pandian today visited Subarnapur district to review the progress of various developmental work in the district and redressal of public grievances.

Pandian started his visit with offering prayers at Patali Shree Khetra at Kotsamlei of Birmaharajpur and interacted with temple committee members for further development and providing pilgrim facilities. The district administration was directed to prepare the detailed project report for the development.

During his visit to Ullunda, the 5T Secretary interacted with public and heard public grievances. He instructed for timely redressal of the grievances.

Then, he proceeded to Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Project. The project, at a cost of Rs 270 crores with a potential for 10,221 ha, will be completed by September, 2023. This will be a huge boost for the agriculture development in the district.

Pandian visited Papakshya Ghat in Binka Block and interacted regarding DPR for development of Papakshya Ghat for facilities of visitors.

He then proceeded to Mega Pipe Water supply project at Baunsuni and inspected progress of the project. More than 60 GPs will be provided water supply at a cost of Rs 417 crores. In the first phase, 25 GPs of Dungurupalli will get the supply from December, 2023.

Pandian visited Samadhi Pitha of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Khaliapali, offered prayer in the Sunya Mandir and interacted with Sadhus and local public. It was discussed to prepare master plan for development of the area with pilgrim facilities.

Later pandian visited Gangadhar Meher High School Sagarpali covered under 5T High School Transformation programme and Mukundpur Ashram School, interacted with the students and teachers present and encouraged the students to keep working to fulfil their goals and aspirations.

He proceeded to Sahala where he interacted with the local people and heard their grievances and assured early redressal.

In Sonepur, Pandian interacted with Mission Shakti members and Office bearers and staff. The 5T Secretary also interacted with the college students. He informed about the approval of Rs 13.25 Cr by Chief Minister towards transformation of 09 degree colleges and 22 Higher Secondary Schools of Subarnapur District.

Pandian visited Rameswar Ghat where a detailed presentation was made on the proposed Instream Storage Structure at Khairmal and Godhaneswar with an estimated cost of Rs 925.59 crores and Rs 1021.81 crores respectively. He asked the department officials to expedite the process and ensure that the work starts soon.

He also visited Subarnameru temple and interacted with Sebayats and devotees regarding the development of the pilgrim facilities.

Then Pandian proceeded to Jhinki and visited the construction site of Weaving Mall under WODC funding. He interacted with weavers community. Heard their grievances and assured for its early redressal. Pandian directed the District Administration for timely completion of Weaving Mall and implementation of the CM Special package.

Then, the secretary 5T visited new building of District Head quarter hospital under construction and instructed to operationalise it soon. The project was taken up at a cost of Rs 110 crores. He interacted with the patients and doctors. He visited the Help Desk & Canteen functioning at MCH which are managed by members of Mission Shakti.

Pandian visited the temple of Maa Sureswari and interacted with the temple committee members and public regarding the development of the area.

R Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to CM, IG Deepak Kumar, Collector, Bimalendu Ray, SP and senior district officials were present during the visit.