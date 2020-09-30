officers appointed to take care of Odisha people stranded in other states
Photo: Govt of Odisha

All State Govt offices across Odisha to remain closed on Saturdays in October

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: All the State Government offices throughout the Odisha will remain closed on Saturdays in the month of October, 2020.

Also, all the departments of the Government of Odisha and Sub-ordinate Offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 % strength of employees during October 2020.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.

All departments of the State Govt and Sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack shall function with 50% strength of employees (all staff including Group-A offices during the month of October, 2020 and ensure that the office work does not suffer, the letter said.

All State Govt offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays, also mentioned in the order.

