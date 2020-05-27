Anandapur: A huge beeline has been seen in Anandpur area of Keonjhar as people flock to obtain liquor from the shops instead of online.

It is noteworthy that, the government has allowed sale of liquor only in online mode in Odisha but, long queues have been seen in many places for liquor.

It seems that people have completely forgotten about the dangerous pandemic that has affected the world. They have forgotten that social distancing needs to be maintained, masks need to be worn and that is the only way to prevent getting the infection.

This shop in Anandapur has a number but, according to sources, when one calls on it, the shopkeeper asks them to collect the liquor from the shop, said one of the customers.

The police has been informed about the matter and an investigation is underway.