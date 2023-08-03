All shops of Market Building in Bhubaneswar reopen

All shops of the Market Building in Unit-2 of Bhubaneswar have officially reopened from this evening after remaining closed for 18 days.

The shops of the Market Building reopened following a successful discussion between the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Central Market Building Association.

The Association decided to open the shops after BMC agreed to fulfill its 12-points charters of demands which include people’s safety, setting up of lights, deployment of security guards, fire safety measures and free toilet facilities.

As per the decision, the Central Market Building Association will be in charge of the Unit-2 Market Building for the next five years.

Meanwhile, the association thanked the BMC for the successful meeting.

It is to be noted here that only some shops of the Market Building had opened earlier by 11 AM while the meeting between BMC and Central Market Building Association was underway.

The Market Building was closed following a dispute between the Central Market Building Traders’Association and the street vendors, who run their business in and around the market building.

