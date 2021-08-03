All religious places in Puri, except Srimandir, reopen today

Puri: All the temples and religious institutions in Puri district of Odisha reopened from today for the devotees amid strict adherence to Covid protocols. However, no decision has been taken by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) regarding the reopening of Srimandir.

Reportedly, all the religious institutions including mosques, churches, gurudwaras, monasteries, ashrams, gurukuls, etc have reopened in the district. The religious places will remain open from 6 am to 8 pm for five days a week.

The devotees can visit all the religious institutions in the district except those in Puri town. They cannot offer prashad in the temples. Similarly, the tourists can visit the Sun Temple in Konark abiding the Covid guidelines.

All the concerned authorities have been asked to ensure the Covid protocols. It is mandatory for all the devotees and tourists have to wear mask and maintain social distancing during their visit.

The Puri district administration have advised that people above 65 years old, kids below 10 years old, pregnant women and all those who are suffering from co-morbidities, to avoid visiting the religious places.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the Covid guidelines.

On the other hand, a meeting will take place on August 4 by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to decide about the reopening of the shrine in Puri.

Odisha government had recently announced new Covid unlock guidelines for the month of August in which it clearly mentioned that district administrations are authorised to decide on reopening of religious places at their respective jurisdiction.