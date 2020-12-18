All religious institutions to reopen in Bhubaneswar from Jan 3

All religious institutions to reopen in Bhubaneswar from Jan 3

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: All religious institutions will reopen in temple city Bhubaneswar from January 3 with strict observance of COVID19 safety protocols, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

However, BMC allowed entry of devotees into Lingaraj Temple, the 11th century shrine, in a phased manner from December 27.

Only the temple servitors and their family members will be allowed into the temple from December 27 to December 31, informed BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary in an order.

The temple would remain closed on January 1 and 2, 2021. However, the daily rituals would be taking place as usual, the BMC commissioner said.

From January 3 to January 5, the temple would remain open only for the residents of Bhubaneswar.

Devotees will have to produce Covid-19 negative report obtained during the ‘last five days’ to enter the temple.

From January 6, tourists, devotees from other parts of the state and the country will be allowed inside the temple with strict observance of Covid-19 safety protocol, said Chaudhary.

For other religious institutions, the local committee of all the religious institutions have to submit an undertaking/declaration to BMC regarding date of opening of their religious places and maximum number of devotees those will remain present at one point of time by following the social distancing norms.

Based on the undertaking submitted by the religious institution, BMC will issue an order regarding the maximum ceiling of number of devotees to be congregated at one point of time, the BMC said.

The Church under jurisdiction of BMC will be allowed to open on December 25 considering Christmas celebration.

However, the church authorities shall have to submit the undertaking to BMC regarding the accommodation of maximum number of devotees at one point of time according to their capacity of the institution.

(IANS)